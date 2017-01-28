Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield’s Relationship Timeline

Image Source: Getty / Fotonoticias

Former couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield have already come face to face during a handful of events this award season, including the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, and the AFI Awards luncheon, where they had a sweet reunion while dropping by each other’s tables. The two have been able to maintain an amicable friendship since their breakup in October 2015, but their recent run-ins and cute quotes about each other have us feeling nostalgic about the way they were. Now that both Andrew and Emma are confirmed to attend the Oscars — Emma nabbed the best actress nomination for her role in La La Land while Andrew is up for best actor for his role in Hacksaw Ridge — we’re hoping for another heartwarming moment to add to our list. Look back on the details of their offscreen romance.

The Beginning

Andrew and Emma met in 2011 on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man. They played onscreen couple Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, and a real-life romance soon developed. Though the pair often hit the red carpet together and showed sweet PDA on the streets of NYC, they were notoriously private about their relationship in interviews. Emma once told the Wall Street Journal, “I understand the interest in it completely, because I’ve had it, too. But it’s so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don’t talk about it.”

They zigzagged the globe together while promoting the superhero film in 2012 — as well as the sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in 2014 — and also made time to promote causes near and dear to their hearts. Emma had Andrew by her side at a breast cancer foundation benefit in honor of her mom, and they both lent their time to children’s charity events during many of their press stops.

Emma and Andrew gave fans glimpses of their love during a steamy day on the beach and an especially goofy trip to Disneyland in 2012, which Andrew later revealed was “heaven” because they were high the whole time. In addition to their Spider-Man press, they also hit the red carpet for the Met Gala in May 2014 (Andrew’s first) and at an NYC premiere of Magic in the Moonlight two months later.

Image Source: FameFlynet

The Beginning of the End

By Spring 2015, Emma and Andrew hadn’t made a joint red carpet appearance together in nearly a year. While Emma made the rounds during award season, attending the Golden Globes and the Oscars as a nominee for her work in Birdman, Andrew was noticeably absent from both events.

In April, a source close to the couple confirmed to People that Andrew and Emma had decided to take a break from seeing each other, adding, “They’re both a slave to their schedules. This time last year they were privately discussing marriage.”

Shortly after the “break” news broke, Andrew was photographed in Taiwan filming the Martin Scorsese film Silence while Emma was spotted looking happy and relaxed while at Disneyland with her brother, Spencer. She was also seen leaving her stylist’s office in LA carrying a handful of shopping bags, one of which had “Andrew Garfield” written on it. This got us very excited about the prospect of a reconciliation.

Emma and Andrew appeared to be giving things another try — or at the very least, doing their best to stay friends. In May 2015, six weeks after it was reported that they were on a break, People wrote that “their romance is back on,” adding details about an LA sushi date that had taken place that week. Days later, they were seen leaving a Ralphs grocery store together.

Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan

The Actual End

In October 2015, news broke that Emma and Andrew had decided to split for good. “They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each another and remain close. It just wasn’t working,” Us Weekly reported. Much like in their relationship, both Emma and Andrew stayed pretty mum about the split.

Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

What Remains

Despite their not being a couple anymore, it seems like there’s really no love lost between these two. In August 2016, Emma and Andrew were photographed having a friendly reunion in London, but before fans could jump at the chance to speculate that they had rekindled their romance, the rumors were shot down — People reported that “they’re definitely not dating,” and the world let out a collective “ugh.”

Just when we were starting to be OK with the whole thing, Andrew added salt to our wounds. During a December 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was asked who he would want to be stranded with on a desert island. “Emma Stone,” he replied. “I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come.”

Award season approached, and both Emma and Andrew were garnering industry praise for their work in La La Land and Hacksaw Ridge, respectively. They were both in attendance at the Critics’ Choice Awards in December, and while we never got photographic proof of a reunion, we were delighted to see the two having a friendly chat during the AFI Awards luncheon a couple of weeks later.

Emma was once again in the spotlight when she took home the best actress award at the Golden Globes in January 2016, and Andrew was once again front row for her big night. When Emma’s La La Land costar Ryan Gosling approached the stage to accept his best actor win, Andrew and Ryan Reynolds — who were also nominated in the category — shared a kiss for the cameras to comfort each other. Later, in the press room, Emma reacted to the stunt like any shocked ex would, first acting nonchalant and then letting out a laugh.

31160469,32298856

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Emma-Stone-Andrew-Garfield-Relationship-Details-43048344

Share

More Celebrity News: