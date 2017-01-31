Surprise! Evan Rachel Wood Is Engaged

Evan Rachel Wood is engaged to her bandmate, Zach Villa, Us Weekly confirms. The pair hinted at the exciting news when they wore matching silver bands on their ring fingers while attending the SAG Awards on Sunday night. The Westworld actress was also spotted introducing Zach as her “fiancé” to Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek. The two first met in 2015 while performing together in a John Hughes-themed cabaret in LA, before eventually forming their duo, Rebel and a Basketcase. This will be the second marriage for Evan, who shares a 3-year-old son with ex-husband Jamie Bell. Congrats to the happy couple!

