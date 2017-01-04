Supernatural’s Felicia Day Announces Her Pregnancy . . . 3 Weeks Before She’s Due!

A photo posted by Felicia Day (@feliciaday) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

On Tuesday, Supernatural actress Felicia Day announced her pregnancy on Instagram, but there’s a catch: she’s almost due! Felicia confirmed that she’s expecting a girl sometime this month in a baby-bump selfie, saying, “She’s coming in like three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff.” After she announced the news, Supernatural costar Jared Padalecki chimed in on Twitter: “WOOHOO!!! Do you think she’ll like older men?!?! (My sons. Not me… Creepo.) #CONGRATS.” Felicia is notoriously private about her personal life, so there currently isn’t any information about whom (if anyone!) she’s expecting a child with. In any event, we couldn’t be more excited to see the little one come into the world.

