Steven Yeun and Joana Pak Share Even More Sweet Pictures From Their Stunning Wedding

Steven Yeun is officially a married man. The Walking Dead star tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Joana Pak in a stunning wedding ceremony at the historic Paramour Estate in LA on Dec. 3. Steven and the professional photographer wed in front of their closest friends and family members, including Steven’s former costars Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, Sarah Wayne Callies, Chandler Riggs, Emma Bell, and Alanna Masterson.

Luckily for us, the couple shared a few of their wedding photographer‘s shots on social media. Joana’s sister, Kayce, also shared a sweet photo, writing, “Getting to celebrate the love between these two, last night, along with all their friends and family was so beautiful and special!! This whole week has been an awesome, family-filled, fun time and it’s been so great! (We’ve also gained a brother in-law from it!) #loveyouguys #pakpack.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Steven-Yeun-Joana-Pak-Wedding-Pictures-2016-42800995

