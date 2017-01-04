Shay Mitchell’s Stunning Vacation Pictures Are Guaranteed to Satisfy Your Wanderlust

It’s no secret that Shay Mitchell loves to travel, so it only makes sense that she would ring in the New Year somewhere exotic. The Pretty Little Liars star is currently enjoying a picturesque vacation in Tulum, Mexico, and throughout the week, Shay has been happily sharing photos from her tropical getaway on Instagram. In the snaps, a carefree Shay is shown looking out over the ocean, relaxing in bed, and walking around the Azulik Resort. If these stunning shots aren’t enough to give you vacation envy, we don’t know what will.

