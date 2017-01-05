Shannen “Cancer Slayer” Doherty Dances It Out After Opening Up About Radiation Therapy

A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Ever since revealing to the world that she’s in the midst of battling breast cancer, Shannen Doherty has been completely open about what fighting the disease (“like a girl”) is actually like. In her latest inspiring Instagram snap, the actress posed with “Maggie,” the radiation machine that she has to use daily, and opened up about what it’s like to undergo radiation treatment:

This is Maggie. I’ve seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever. We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she’s part of the life saving treatment I’m receiving. It’s astounding how far we have come with technology. One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found. Things like immunotherapy are the future but for now…. it’s me and Maggie. I’m seeing her twice tomorrow so that I can wrap this phase up faster. Goodnight sweet Maggie. See ya tomorrow. #cancerslayer

With the support of her husband, film producer Kurt Iswarienko, as well as friends and former costars, Shannen has remained a badass pillar of strength throughout her diagnosis. One of her favorite ways to stay motivated is by dancing it out. After showing off her impressive moves a few months ago, she gave her followers another peek at her dancing on Wednesday. “Radiation is tiring. It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open,” she captioned the video. “You can see how tired I am here but I’m still moving!! Any movement is so good during treatment, not just for the body, but for your mind as well. #cancerslayer @jammalibu @themamarosa” This is one cancer slayer who can’t be kept down.

