Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Hold Hands During a Low-Key Outing in Hollywood

If you thought Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were just a passing fling, their latest outing will definitely prove you wrong. On Wednesday, the “Hands to Myself” singer flashed a slight smile when they were photographed leaving Dave & Buster’s in LA together at 3 a.m. Selena and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), who first sparked dating rumors in early January when they were spotted kissing, held hands as they made their way to their car. Selena looked happy and carefree in an all-denim outfit (with a little flash of abs), while The Weeknd kept things casual in jeans and a jacket. Shortly after news of their romance broke, the “Starboy” singer’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena on Instagram. Since things appear to be heating up between these two, more drama could potentially be brewing (just ask Selena’s ex Justin Bieber).

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Selena-Gomez-Weeknd-Holding-Hands-January-2017-43064238

