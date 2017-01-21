Scarlett Johansson Gets Incredibly Candid About Going to Planned Parenthood at 15

Scarlett Johansson was one of the many stars who stepped out for the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. In addition to revealing that she did not vote for Donald Trump, Scarlett got personal with her speech as she addressed women’s health issues. She opened up about visiting Planned Parenthood for the first time when she was 15 years old, saying that it “provided a safe place where I could be treated with gentle guidance.” She also made a public plea to Donald, adding, “President Trump, I did not vote for you . . . I want to be able to support you. But first I ask that you support me, support my sister, support my mother.” Other stars who spoke at the event included Madonna and Ashley Judd.

