Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Are All Smiles Together After Their Split
There are certainly no hard feelings here. Shortly after news broke that Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac are ending their two-year marriage, the pair made a happy outing together when they attended an art exhibition in NYC on Wednesday. The parents of daughter Rose were all smiles as they posed for a picture with the gallery’s owner, Simon Lee. Scarlett dressed head to toe in black while the French journalist matched his dark ensemble with a gray jacket. Even though the two made a public appearance together in Paris last December, a source tells People that they have actually been separated since this past Summer.
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Scarlett-Johansson-Romain-Dauriac-NYC-After-Breakup-43058060