Sam Hunt Is Reportedly Engaged to His Girlfriend, Hannah Lee Fowler!

Sam Hunt is reportedly getting married to his on-and-off girlfriend, Hannah Lee Fowler! A rep for Sam has issued a brief statement to People saying, “Sam and Hannah are engaged.” In tandem with the news, Sam has also released a new song called “Drinkin’ Too Much,” which seems to be all about his under-wraps relationship. In the telling lyrics, he sings, “I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo / I’m sorry people know your name now / And strangers hit you up on social media.” At one point, he evens mentions her by name: “Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you / Nobody can love you like I do / I don’t know what I’m gonna say to you / but I know there ain’t no way / I know there ain’t no way / no there ain’t no way we’re through.”

If the song wasn’t any indication, Sam and Hannah have kept their relationship very private, in an effort, it seems, to protect the latter party’s personal life. While this might make it a bit hard to pinpoint when exactly the couple started dating, Hannah has popped up in a handful of Sam’s snaps over time, including in a post at the Dead Sea just last week. We also caught a glimpse of their love when they vacationed together in Hawaii this past September. Here’s to all the happiness for the newly engaged couple as they embark on this new journey together!

