Saint West Takes His First Steps in an Adorable, Intimate Home Video From Kim Kardashian

Rumors of a potential breakup between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West surfaced in the weeks following the “Famous” rapper’s recent hospitalization, but it seems the power couple is stronger than ever. Kim, who has stayed away from social media since her harrowing October robbery in Paris, posted an intimate video of her and Kanye’s life at home with their children, Saint and North, on Monday. The two-and-a-half-minute YouTube video is set to Jeremih’s 2015 song “Paradise” and features a montage of adorable home videos.

One-year-old Saint can be seen trying to walk with his dad’s help, and there are plenty of cute moments showing North in big-sister mode. Despite Kim’s decision to let the public into her private life through Keeping Up With the Kardashians — as well as Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat — it’s still rare to see her and Kanye in (presumably) unstaged moments like these. A source told Us Weekly that the videos are all “from the past few months,” both before and after Kim’s robbery and Kanye’s breakdown. Watch it above!

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kim-Kardashian-Family-Home-Video-January-2017-42928277

