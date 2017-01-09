Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield Just Made Out at the Golden Globes and You Missed It
GUYS RYAN AND ANDREW DID THIS AND WE MISSED IT. Best part of the night. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vOthi3gcGv
— Mari Moroz (@marshizzle44) January 9, 2017
Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards were full of exciting moments, but the one moment you didn’t see on TV was when Ryan Reynolds full-on made out with Andrew Garfield — yep, you read that right. While Ryan Gosling was accepting his award for best actor for his role in La La Land, Ryan and Andrew shared a passionate kiss next to Blake Lively. The entire exchange was possibly one of the best moments of the night and is definitely worth watching over and over again.
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ryan-Reynolds-Andrew-Garfield-Kiss-2017-Golden-Globes-42964669