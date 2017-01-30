Ryan Gosling Pops Up at the SAG Awards Looking Like a Gift Sent From the Heavens

Ryan Gosling brought his sexy smolder to Sunday’s SAG Awards in LA. The four-time nominee was all suited for the ceremony, and even though his partner, Eva Mendes, didn’t join him, he was in good company with Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Denzel and Pauletta Washington on the red carpet. Once inside, Ryan linked up with Amy Adams and La La Land costar Emma Stone and had the most adorable reaction to Emma’s acceptance speech. Still, the cutest part of his night might have been when Meryl was spotted fixing Ryan’s tie in the audience.

Ryan’s appearance comes on the heels of his Oscar nomination for best actor for his performance in La La Land. Seeing that the film has been sweeping award season, we have a good feeling about Ryan striking gold this year.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ryan-Gosling-2017-SAG-Awards-43074507

