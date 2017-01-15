Ryan Gosling Has the Cutest Reaction to Watching His 12-Year-Old Self Dancing

Remember when clips of 12-year-old Ryan Gosling’s sassy dance moves went viral? Well, thanks to Graham Norton, one of the videos is making the rounds again. During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Ryan was forced to watch one of the clips, in which he channels his inner MC Hammer in silver parachute pants and an embellished purple shirt. While Ryan is a good sport and laughs off the whole thing, the backstory behind the ’80s dance number makes it that much better.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ryan-Gosling-Graham-Norton-Show-January-2017-43000884

