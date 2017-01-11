Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Bring Their “City of Stars” to the City of Light
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling barely had time to celebrate their big Golden Globes wins before they jetted off to Paris for another round of La La Land press. The duo hit the red carpet along with director Damien Chazelle on Tuesday night and posed for photos together after signing autographs for excited fans. Just days before landing in the City of Light, Emma, Ryan, and Damien all won big at the Golden Globes; Emma and Ryan took home trophies for best actress and best actor in a musical or comedy, respectfully, while Damien nabbed best director for his work on the film. The trio also won one of the night’s biggest honors: best motion picture, musical or comedy. In addition to making us tear up with their heartfelt acceptance speeches, Ryan and Emma also made us laugh with their spot-on reactions to that blink-or-you-miss-it makeout between Ryan Reynolds and Emma’s ex Andrew Garfield.
