Ruby Rose Kicks Off Her Lip Sync Battle Performance by Flipping Off the Camera

Ruby Rose certainly didn’t hold back when she took the Lip Sync Battle stage. In a short clip from her Jan. 26 episode against Milla Jovovich, the actress really gets into character as she acts out the lyrics of Meredith Brooks’s “B*tch.” Not only does she kick things off by giving the camera the middle finger, but she also gives hilarious impersonations of a sinner and a saint. Looks like Milla will definitely have to step up her game for this battle when it airs on Spike on Thursday at 10 p.m.

