Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell Make a Splash With Their Sunny Family Vacation

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell kicked off 2017 by taking a relaxing vacation with their 8-year-old twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie. The couple, who have been married for nine years, shared a number of photos from their trip on social media, including one hilarious snap of Jerry and his daughters falling off their paddle board. “Feel free to zoom in on @mrjerryoc face,” his wife captioned the shot. This isn’t the first time the family of four have started the New Year with a tropical getaway. Last January, the pair had no qualms about showing off their equally impressive abs as they lounged by the water with their kids. These two certainly make one beautiful couple.

