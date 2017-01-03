Prince Harry’s Love For Africa Has a Bittersweet Connection to His Late Mother

Prince Harry is known for being an activist, but one project that’s particularly close to his heart is his work with African Parks. The famous royal recently opened up about the nonprofit organization in the February issue of Town & Country as he worked alongside volunteers, vets, and experts in Malawi to help relocate nearly 500 elephants. Aside from looking devastatingly handsome on the front cover, he also talks about the importance of protecting wildlife and how his relationship with Africa stems from his late mother, Princess Diana. See his best quotes ahead.

