Prince Harry Reportedly Introduces Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

It looks like things are getting serious between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. So serious, in fact, that the royal introduced the Suits actress to Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte, Us Weekly reports. According to a source, Meghan met Harry’s sister-in-law and niece at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace on Jan. 10, and “Meghan’s so happy she’s getting to know more of Harry’s nearest and dearest.” The insider also revealed that the meeting “went well,” and Meghan bought a leather-bound Smythson notebook for Kate, whose birthday was the day before. Prince George reportedly missed out on all the fun because he had school, so he stayed behind with a nanny at Anmer Hall.

Meghan and Kate’s meetup comes four months after Meghan was introduced to Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and less than a month after Harry whisked Meghan away to see the Northern Lights in Norway. Ah, love.

