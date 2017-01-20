Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Begin School in London This Fall

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton’s rumored move to London is now official! According to Kensington Palace, the royal pair are moving their family back to the city now that William is leaving his job as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance in Cambridge, England. Once they move from their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, will enroll in schools close to the family’s Kensington Palace residence in London. Up until now, George has been attending the Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk (remember those adorable first-day-of-school photos?!). Charlotte hasn’t begun school yet, but she’ll enroll in a nursery school in London as well.

When the family arrives in the city, Kate and William will continue their work assisting Queen Elizabeth II with the charities and causes she supports. Although 2017 surely holds plenty of new and exciting opportunities for them, William made sure to profusely thank his former copilots. “It has been a huge privilege to fly with the East Anglian Air Ambulance,” he said in a statement. “I would like to thank the people of East Anglian for being so supportive of my role and for letting me get on with the job when they have seen me in the community or at our region’s hospitals. My admiration for our country’s medical and emergency services community could not be any stronger.”

