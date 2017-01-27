Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene Bring Their Adorable Twins to a Church Service

A few days after celebrating her 39th birthday, Princess Charlene of Monaco enjoyed a day out with her family. The always-stylish royal attended a Mass during the ceremonies of the Sainte-Devote on Friday with husband Prince Albert II and their 2-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The happy foursome looked out on the crowd from a balcony, where they smiled and waved. Although the twins weren’t wearing matching outfits this time around, Princess Gabriella looked beyond cute while goofing off in her dad’s arms, which her brother joined in on by reaching for Albert’s glasses. As usual, we can’t get enough of this sweet family.

