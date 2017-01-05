PLL Star Shay Mitchell Has a New Man in Her Life

Love is in the air for Shay Mitchell! The Pretty Little Liars actress is dating ET Canada reporter Matte Babel. According to a source, Shay and Matte have been quietly dating “for a few months” and “are serious and are having fun together.” Shay and Matte both hail from Toronto, Canada, and first met through mutual friends in LA. Matte is also close friends with Drake and his BFF, Ryan Silverstein, who happens to be Shay’s ex-boyfriend. Matte reportedly “brought Shay with him to Drake’s 30th birthday party” in October, and “they just spent the holidays together.” Shay is currently vacationing in Tulum, Mexico, and has been Snapchatting cute videos of her and Matte together.

