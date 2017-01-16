Pink’s Daughter Celebrates the Birth of Her Baby Brother With a “Big Sister Party”

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

Pink clearly knows that being a big sister isn’t always easy, so to help ease daughter Willow’s transition from only child to sibling, the singer threw Willow her very own party. On Saturday, Pink gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of the bash by posting a cute family photo featuring Willow and her newborn son, Jameson. Along with the shot, Pink wrote, “Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty.” In addition to Willow’s party, Pink also recently celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Carey Hart. What a great way to kick off the new year!

