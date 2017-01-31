Here’s some really huge news for all you Pharrell Williams‘ fans out there. The musician and his better half, Helen Lasichanh, have just welcomed baby triplets to this world!

Pharrell’s rep confirmed the happy news to Vanity Fair today, however, the babies’ names or sexes are still unknown.

The star’s representative did say that Helen and the children are “healthy and happy,” and that’s the most important thing.

They Kept The Triplets News Away From The Public Eye

Pharrell and Helen revealed the good news in September 2016, when we all saw Lasichanh proudly presenting her baby bump at a Chanel-hosted dinner to celebrate their new fragrance N°5 L’EAU, but the lucky duo decided to keep the triplets news just for themselves.

The two have been married since 2013 and they already have a son named Rocket Williams, 8. Two years ago, Pharrell spoke about how Rocket got his name:

“In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element,” he said during his interview with Oprah, ”we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend.”

Pharrell Is A Busy Guy

The star is going to be pretty busy in the near future as he should attend the 2017 Oscars.

The critically acclaimed historic drama “Hidden Figures”, the movie he produced with Peter Chernin, Donna Gigliotti, Theodore Melfi and Jenno Topping, is nominated for Best Picture award.

You better come back home soon, Pharrell. Triplets need thrice the attention!

Via: http://www.celebritygossip.com/pharrell-williams-helen-lasichanh-welcome-healthy-triplets/

