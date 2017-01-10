Paris Jackson Is All Grown Up and Gorgeous at a Golden Globes Afterparty

Paris Jackson looked every bit the star when she popped up at the Warner Bros. and InStyle party after the Golden Globes in LA on Sunday night. The 18-year-old posed for photos in a pretty floral gown and showed off her rocker-cool blonde ‘do and many tattoos for photographers. Paris was joined at the soiree by her pal Sofia Richie, who planted a sweet smooch on her before they headed inside. The girls’ friendship comes as no surprise, as their fathers, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, were also very close; Michael was even named as one of Nicole Richie’s godparents, along with legendary music producer Quincy Jones. Paris recently spent time with her godfather, actor Macaulay Culkin, and shared an Instagram snap of her giving him a pedicure before the holidays.

