Octavia Spencer Went Commando at the Golden Globes and Shared That Info With Casey Affleck of All People

Octavia Spencer is currently celebrating having the No. 1 movie at the box office, and the actress paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show during what we imagine has to be a very exciting week. Not only did Hidden Figures, the true story of three brilliant women who worked at NASA during a crucial moment in history, blow past the new Star Wars film in theaters, but Octavia also attended the Golden Globes on Sunday and had a real blast — mostly because she wasn’t wearing any underwear.

Octavia told Ellen that because she chose to wear a tuxedo to the event, she got to be “freer,” cheekily adding, “Less underwear.” She then recounted how she told Casey Affleck (of all people) about her “freedom,” and Ellen blessed us with a photo of the exact moment that Octavia shared the news with him — and both of their reactions are gold. Can we party with Octavia, please?

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Octavia-Spencer-Ellen-DeGeneres-Show-January-2017-42984438

