Norman Reedus Pals Around With Kevin Bacon and His Daughter at the Knicks Game

Exactly four years ago, Norman Reedus tweeted about seeing one of his idols, Kevin Bacon, on a plane and being too embarrassed to say hi. Thankfully he got a second chance at the Knicks game on Monday night. With The Walking Dead on Winter hiatus, Norman took a break from fending off hordes of zombies to share a few laughs with Kevin and Kevin’s 24-year-old daughter, Sosie, while they watched the home team take on the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. He also chatted with a mystery companion, who unfortunately wasn’t BFF Andrew Lincoln. Now excuse us while we humbly petition Hollywood to make a buddy cop movie starring these two . . .

