Nobody Hid Their Excitement at the SAG Awards, and We’re Thankful For It

The SAG Awards went down in LA on Sunday night, and to say it blessed us with so many cute moments is a bit of an understatement. In addition to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars having so much fun together, we also got to see something that has become somewhat of a rare thing during award shows: people freaking the eff out. From Emma Stone’s stunned reaction to her best actress win to Denzel Washington physically not being able to move after his very first SAG win, the excitement was definitely on another level.

43075915, 43078988, 43075792

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrity-Reactions-Winning-2017-SAG-Awards-43079025

Share

More Celebrity News: