Nina Dobrev’s Friends Shower Her With Love and Support at Her Movie Premiere

Nina Dobrev was surrounded by her best friends when she attended the LA premiere of her new film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, on Thursday. The actress, who famously left The Vampire Diaries at the end of season six, just couldn’t contain her joy as she brought Julianne Hough and Gossip Girl‘s Jessica Szohr along as her dates. Aside from throwing a few silly faces for the cameras, Nina and Julianne also showed a little leg as they flaunted their dresses’ high slits on the red carpet. Can we please join this amazing friend group?

42727569,42738873,39179877

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nina-Dobrev-Julianne-Hough-Red-Carpet-LA-Jan-2017-43028055

Share

More Celebrity News: