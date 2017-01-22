Nina Dobrev Marks Her 28th Birthday With a La La Land-Themed Bash

After hitting up the premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage with pals Julianne Hough and Jessica Szohr, Nina Dobrev rang in her 28th birthday with a La La Land-themed party on Friday. Nina, who turned 28 on Jan. 9, donned a dress similar to the blue halter one Emma Stone wore in the record-breaking film, while Julianne wowed in a yellow number. Derek Hough channeled Ryan Gosling’s character in a suit jacket and matching newsboy cap at the bash, which also included a colorful unicorn cake. Thankfully, some of the guests documented the fun on Instagram.

