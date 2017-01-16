Nick Cannon Jokes About Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance: “The Government Set Her Up”

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey might have split back in 2014, but the proud parents to 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan have maintained a close family bond despite the breakup. While sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, Nick opened up about what keeps them civil. “It’s all rooted in love, that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “We’ve got so much love for those two kids right there that we’ll do anything for them. We’ve created a great bond and a friendship because of it.” Ellen also couldn’t help but ask Nick if he’s spoken to his ex-wife since her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance, which prompted him to burst into laughter. “I’m a conspiracy theorist. I think the government did that, they set her up,” he joked. “Anyone who knows about performing, things can go wrong . . . there’s people in your ear saying things, and I think she got a little flustered, but being the diva that she is, she was like ‘I’m just going to walk around and pose for seven minutes.’” Something tells us Mariah has already forgotten about it.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nick-Cannon-Ellen-DeGeneres-Show-January-2017-43007181

