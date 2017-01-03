Newlyweds Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Are All Smiles While Holding Hands at LAX

You can definitely tell that Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley recently tied the knot. The couple, who wed in an intimate ceremony in her native Australia in December, were all smiles after they touched down at LAX on Monday. Dressed in a casual sun dress and sneakers, the Suicide Squad actress looked so in love as she glanced at Tom and held his hand as they made their way through the airport. Despite never announcing an engagement, Margot confirmed their marriage when she posted a cheeky photo of herself kissing her new hubby and showing off her new ring on Instagram.

