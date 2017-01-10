Neil Patrick Harris Licks James Corden’s Face During Their Intense Broadway Riff-Off

If you’re obsessed with all things musical theater, then you better sit down for this one. On Monday night, Tony award-winner Neil Patrick Harris stopped by The Late Late Show to challenge host James Corden in a special edition of “Broadway Riff-Off.” While the A Series of Unfortunate Events actor lit up the stage with his sparkling personality, we have to admit, James really blew us away with his rendition of “On My Own” from Les Misérables. Of course, the best part of the whole segment had to be when they busted out some rhymes from the Broadway hit Hamilton. Watch the whole thing above to see if you can decide on a winner.

38433330

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Neil-Patrick-Harris-Broadway-Riff-Off-James-Corden-2017-42977019

Share

More Celebrity News: