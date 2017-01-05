Neil Patrick Harris and His Daughter Are Having Way Too Much Fun in the Snow

Neil Patrick Harris said goodbye to 2016 by taking a snowy family vacation to Telluride, CO. Over the past few days, the actor has been documenting his trip on Instagram, and in addition to a beautiful scenic photo of the sun setting behind the mountains, Neil shared an adorable video of his luge adventure with 6-year-old daughter Harper. In the clip, Neil and Harper are shown laughing and screaming as they slide down the mountain before Neil wipes out at the bottom. “Thrill ride! Loving the @bsonnenfeld LUGE,” Neil wrote. The last time we saw these two having this much fun was when they rode the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride at Disney World in Orlando, FL back in November 2016.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Neil-Patrick-Harris-Family-Vacation-Colorado-Jan-2017-42938913

