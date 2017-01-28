Need a Pick-Me-Up? Watch This Farmer Slay a Dance Routine to Sia’s “Cheap Thrills”

For a lot of people, calling the last few weeks a downer would be a major understatement. Thankfully, there are plenty of amazing things in this world to keep us hopeful. A new Star Wars movie . . . all of the hilarious signs at the Women’s March . . . and oh, yeah, this farmer totally slaying a dance routine to Sia’s “Cheap Thrills.” Jay Lavery, a 50-year-old farmer from upstate New York, posted a video to his Facebook account of him dancing to the hit song in a barn at the Permaculture Inn farm in Sharon Springs, NY, (surrounded by goats, no less) in late December. It has since been viewed over 8 million times, and is still racking up tens of thousands of likes and shares. On top of the video itself being an instant mood-lifter, Jay’s explanation for why he shared it in the first place is just as inspiring:

“It’s that time of the year for the Lets Move Challenge. Dancing is how I stay warm in the barn and I never know when I’m going to break out into a dance. But what most people don’t know is that 15 years ago I had a traumatic back injury that caused me to have several back surgeries including a discectomy and a spinal fusion and never ending back pain. Dancing along with yoga and meditation are my only alternatives to pain medication. So I hope this can inspire anyone to move in spite of pain and I hope this puts a smile on your face for the New Year.”

We’re smiling already.

40997583

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Farmer-Dancing-Sia-Cheap-Thrills-Video-43041584

Share

More Celebrity News: