Mother Of Zahara, Brangelina’s Adopted Child, Wants To Reconnect With Her Daughter

Ex A-list Hollywood couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, adopted a child from Ethiopia named Zahara back in 2005, but now her biological mother, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, aged 31, wants to reconnect with her daughter.

For those of you who don’t know the story behind the adoption, Mentewab was raped and fell ill 12 years ago when she decided to give Zahara up for adoption. But now she has stated that she wants to get back in touch with her daughter as she “misses her all the time”.

I Just Want Her To Know That I Am Alive

Mentewab reached out to Mail Online to write a heartfelt letter to Angelina:

“I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her. I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her. Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have ever been,” said Mentewab.

“She has been with her since she was a baby, but that does not mean I do not miss her. I miss her all the time. I think about her every day and long to hear her voice or see her face. I know when she has a birthday but I am sad because I can’t celebrate it with her.”

Regular Contact

The 31-years-old Ethiopian mother is desperate, but she doesn’t want her daughter back. She only longs for at least a contact and a chance to spend certain holidays with Zahara.

“I would so much want to celebrate with her on her birthday and other special days,” she added. “I long to be able to have regular contact with her.”

Brad and Angelina, who announced their split in September 2016, have 6 children together: Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10), and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Via: http://www.celebritygossip.com/mother-of-zahara-brangelinas-adopted-child-wants-to-reconnect-with-her-daughter/

Share

More Celebrity News: