Mischa Barton Speaks Out After Being Released From the Hospital For a Mental Evaluation

Mischa Barton was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA for a voluntary mental evaluation on Thursday, and the actress is sharing her story to encourage women to learn from her personal experience. After being released from the hospital, Mischa told People that she was drugged while ringing in her 31st birthday with friends. In an exclusive statement to the magazine, she said, “On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours.” “I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB (a depressant also known as a date-rape drug). After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well. I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

TMZ was first to report that the former O.C. actress was voluntarily taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after neighbors became concerned with her odd behavior and police responded to multiple disturbance calls. According to onlookers, Mischa was leaning over a fence and yelling bizarre things about her mother being a witch and the world shattering. We’re so glad to hear Mischa is doing much better.

