Michelle Williams Brings Her Good Luck Charm and BFF Busy Philipps to the Golden Globes

Despite not winning the best supporting actress award for her role in Manchester by the Sea, Michelle Williams still had luck on her side in the human form of her best friend Busy Philipps at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. The longtime friends hit the red carpet together, and Busy even helped Michelle fix her dainty choker as photographers snapped away. We last saw Busy and Michelle’s friendship on display at the Critics’ Choice Awards last month — where they were equally adorable and inseparable — and on Instagram when Busy shared a priceless photo of them in the ’90s.

