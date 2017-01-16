Michelle Obama Surprising Fans on The Tonight Show Will Have You Screaming, “Don’t Go!”

There are only a few more days left of Barack Obama’s presidency, and while many of us are sad to see the Obama family go, Michelle is doing her best to help ease the transition. During a stop on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night, the first lady surprised a handful of guests as they recorded goodbye messages for her backstage. The guests thought they were simply filming video messages for Michelle, but what they didn’t know was that she was behind a curtain listening to them the entire time. Naturally, there were a lot of tears and screams when Michelle popped out. Check out the sweet video above now!

42981856

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Michelle-Obama-Surprises-Fans-Tonight-Show-2017-42988162

Share

More Celebrity News: