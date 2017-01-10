Meryl Streep and 20 Other Celebrities Who Didn’t Hold Back While Talking About Donald Trump
Ever since Donald Trump was elected president in November, most of the country has been struggling to come to terms with our uncertain future. Some of Hollywood’s brightest stars have been the most vocal about our nation’s predicament, refusing to censor their opinions both before and after the election. In light of Meryl Streep’s searing, passionate speech decrying the president-elect’s actions at the Golden Globes, take a look at some of the boldest things celebrities have said about him.
