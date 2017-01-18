Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’s Romance Is Way More Than Alright, Alright, Alright

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves hit the NYC premiere of his new movie on Tuesday, Gold, and the photos of them are almost too much to handle. The long-time couple, who started dating in 2006 and tied the knot in 2012, looked more in love than ever as they made their way down the red carpet in front of photographers. Although the pair wasn’t nearly as animated as they were at the Olympics over the Summer, Matthew planted a kiss on his gorgeous wife and goofed around before they went inside the movie theater.

41991672

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Matthew-McConaughey-Camila-Alves-NYC-Gold-Premiere-2017-43016250

Share

More Celebrity News: