Matt LeBlanc’s Daughter “Could Not Care Less” About Joey Tribbiani

While anyone who’s seen Friends might have a minor panic attack if they ever run into Matt LeBlanc on the street, there’s one person who’s always there to bring him back to earth: his daughter, Marina. According to the Man With a Plan star, his 12-year-old only cares about one person these days, and it’s not Joey Tribbiani. While sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, Matt revealed that when he recently attended a Bruce Springsteen concert in the UK with Marina and his stepdaughter, Jacqueline, they ran into Prince Harry backstage. The highly crushable royal gave Jacqueline and Marina a goodnight kiss on the cheek as he left, which is so much better than a gold “best buds” bracelet, you know? Let’s just hope Marina never finds out about Meghan Markle . . .

