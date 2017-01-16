Matt Damon’s Smile Has Been Making Us Swoon For Over 28 Years

Matt Damon has been in the spotlight for more than 28 years now, but we still can’t get over how gorgeous he is. The 46-year-old actor first stole hearts with his roles in movies like The Talented Mr. Ripley, Good Will Hunting, and Saving Private Ryan, but it was his role as Jason Bourne in the Bourne franchise that really made our crush go over the top. Aside from being one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, Matt is also a husband and father; he’s been married to his wife, Luciana Barroso, since 2005, and together they have four children: Isabella, Gia, Stella, and Alexia, Luciana’s daughter from a previous marriage. Much like his family, we will also never get tired of seeing that sweet, sweet smile.

38701860,42976845,42975538

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Matt-Damon-Hot-Pictures-42990626

Share

More Celebrity News: