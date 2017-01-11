Margot Robbie Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Her Wedding

Margot Robbie has that newlywed glow. On Tuesday, the Suicide Squad actress made her first red carpet appearance since tying the knot with Tom Ackerley when she attended Marie Claire’s Image Maker Awards in LA. Wearing a sexy leather dress, Margot was all smiles as she posed for the cameras alongside makeup artist Pati Dubroff. Not only was she beaming throughout the night, but she also gave us a better look at her stunning engagement and wedding rings. Even though Margot and Tom were pretty secretive about their actual wedding ceremony, they have had no problem showing off their love in recent weeks. Aside from showing sweet PDA at the airport, Tom recently gave his wife a sweet shout-out on social media.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Margot-Robbie-Marie-Claire-Image-Maker-Awards-Jan-2017-42983147

