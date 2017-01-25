Malia Obama Pops Up in Snowy Utah While Her Parents Kick Back on the Beach

Just days after moving out of the White House, Malia Obama popped up at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT, on Tuesday. The 18-year-old daughter of former-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle was spotted leaving the Red Banjo Pizza Parlour after a meal with friends on Main Street, bundled up against the snowy weather in a shearling coat and green beanie. That same day, Malia was also seen doing some shopping while a Secret Service guard stood close by; an onlooker told Us Weekly that Malia “bought a Sundance sweatshirt.”

After attending the inauguration of Donald Trump last week, Barack and Michelle jetted off to Southern California for some rest and relaxation. On Saturday, Barack was seen playing a round of golf at Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s private club in Rancho Mirage, and it was reported on Monday that the couple had arrived in the British Virgin Islands to continue their post-presidency vacation. While Malia may have fled to a less tropical location, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that she would want to check out the famed film festival. On Monday, news broke that she landed an internship with Harvey Weinstein and will be working out of The Weinstein Company’s NYC offices before she begins classes at Harvard in the Fall. Not a bad little gap year so far!

34745793,40671847

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Malia-Obama-Sundance-Film-Festival-2017-43050703

Share

More Celebrity News: