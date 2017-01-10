Maisie Williams Gets Caught in a “Handsome Sandwich” With Justin Timberlake and Andrew Garfield

A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:16am PST

Maisie Williams looked gorgeous when she attended the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, but before she looked like an Old Hollywood pro on the red carpet, she had a very relatable fangirl moment. The Game of Thrones actress attended the BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in LA on Saturday, where she ran into two very handsome men: Justin Timberlake and Andrew Garfield. Lucky for us, someone caught the amazing meetup on camera, and Maisie shared the hilarious photo with her fans on Instagram. “Caught off guard in a handsome sandwich,” she captioned the snap of herself giggling while standing in between the two stars. If Arya Stark rolled into King’s Landing with this photo as proof of how powerful she is, she would be queen in a second.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Maisie-Williams-Instagram-Justin-Timberlake-Jan-2017-42969006

