Madonna Is Not Looking Forward to the “Horror Show” That Is a Donald Trump Presidency

Madonna has kept the world captivated for three decades now, and she doesn’t have plans to stop anytime soon. The music legend and Carpool Karaoke queen appears in the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar, and her accompanying interview is just as unexpected as she is. From speaking at length about her distaste for Donald Trump to having lovers three decades her junior, the 58-year-old is an open book.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Madonna-Interview-Harper-Bazaar-February-2017-42977230

