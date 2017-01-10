Look Back on Drew Barrymore’s Adorable First-Ever Golden Globes Appearance

Drew Barrymore attended the Golden Globes on Sunday night looking completely stunning — and she definitely knew it, too. The 41-year-old actress and Golden Globe award winner flaunted her figure on the red carpet in a Monique Lhuillier gown and was equally ebullient while presenting on stage with her Santa Clarita Diet costar Timothy Olyphant. Drew’s Globes appearance was her first since 2014, and marked her sixth over time; she first graced the show when she was only 8 years old, hitting the red carpet in a sweet pink princess-style dress and even speaking on stage with her E.T. costar Henry Thomas (seriously, watch the video below, she’s ridiculously cute).

More proof that Drew has always been one of Hollywood’s most delightful humans.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Drew-Barrymore-1983-Golden-Globes-42971091

