Let These Adorable Photos of Jimmy Fallon at the Knicks Game Distract You From Inauguration Day

Does Jimmy Fallon ever not have a good time? The Tonight Show host was all smiles as he watched the New York Knicks take on the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Despite his home team losing by just three points, Jimmy couldn’t contain his laughter as he cheered from the stands. The outing is also a refreshing dose of happiness, as Friday marks the official start to Donald Trump’s presidency. Despite the dark cloud hanging over many people’s heads this week, these adorable photos of Jimmy are a great reminder that you can find happiness in the smallest of things.

42940470, 42988246, 42988162

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jimmy-Fallon-Knicks-Game-January-2017-43027897

Share

More Celebrity News: