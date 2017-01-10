Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Make a Rare Yet Delightful Appearance After the Golden Globes

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody shone like the stars they are when they hit up the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty in LA on Sunday night. Leighton looked absolutely gorgeous in a plunging-neckline dress, while Adam kept things cool in a suit as one of the many men rocking a beard at the event. The notoriously private couple struck a cute pose backstage for photographers, and Leighton even joined Lea Michele, Nina Dobrev, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Derek and Julianne Hough for a fun selfie. While Leighton and Adam have likely been busy taking care of their 1-year-old daughter, Arlo Day, Leighton has also been gearing up for the premiere of Fox’s Making History, while Adam has been working on his upcoming movie, Chips.

